An illuminated logo above Huawei’s stand on the opening day of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Photo: Bloomberg
Ukraine invasion: Two UK Huawei directors resign after company keeps silent on Russian attack
- Andrew Cahn and Ken Olisa quit British unit’s board after asking Huawei to publicly condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine
- Telecommunications giant has traditionally not commented on political matter, source says
Topic | Ukraine war
