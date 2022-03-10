An illuminated logo above Huawei’s stand on the opening day of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Photo: Bloomberg
An illuminated logo above Huawei’s stand on the opening day of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Photo: Bloomberg
Ukraine war
Business /  China Business

Ukraine invasion: Two UK Huawei directors resign after company keeps silent on Russian attack

  • Andrew Cahn and Ken Olisa quit British unit’s board after asking Huawei to publicly condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine
  • Telecommunications giant has traditionally not commented on political matter, source says

Topic |   Ukraine war
Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 1:51am, 10 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An illuminated logo above Huawei’s stand on the opening day of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Photo: Bloomberg
An illuminated logo above Huawei’s stand on the opening day of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE