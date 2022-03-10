Tsingshan was able to secure new loans from lenders including JPMorgan and China Construction Bank on Wednesday. Photo: 163.com
Chinese nickel giant Tsingshan said to have sufficient inventory for delivery

  • The company has swapped its nickel matte for domestic nickel plate, says state media Securities Daily
  • Tsingshan’s short on the LME is said to be 100,000 tonnes, but could be larger when taking into account other amounts through agencies, according to Bloomberg report

Iris Ouyang
Updated: 12:48pm, 10 Mar, 2022

