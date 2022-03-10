The Xpeng P5 is displayed at the Shanghai car show in April last year. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese EV start-up Xpeng reinforces global push with export of P5 family sedan to four European countries
- The P5 is the first mass-produced electric car equipped with lidar
- However, exports headed for Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden will not be fitted with lidar and instead come with the Xpilot 2.5 driving assistance system
Topic | Electric cars
The Xpeng P5 is displayed at the Shanghai car show in April last year. Photo: EPA-EFE