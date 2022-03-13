AI drug discovery has also attracted significant investment, with 11 companies raising more than US$100 million since March 2020, according to BOC International Holdings (BOCI), the wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of China that offers investment banking and securities brokerage services.

Insilico had raised US$306 million as of September 2, 2021, according to a calculation by BOCI. It raised US$255 million in a Series C financing round led by private-equity firm Warburg Pincus, with existing investors Qiming Venture Partners, Pavilion Capital, Lilly Asia Ventures and Baidu Ventures also taking part. New investors such as Mirae Asset Capital, OrbiMed and Sequoia Capital China also joined this funding round.

Advertisement

Hong Kong-listed Chinese biopharmaceutical company WuXi AppTec and the venture capital arm of pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly have also invested in Insilico.

The use of AI in the drug discovery market has been boosted by Covid-19, as the technology has been used extensively by several companies for the identification and screening of existing medicines for treatment, Polaris said. “AI has proven to be beneficial in the detection of active compounds for preventing Sars-CoV, Sars-CoV-2, Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), influenza virus and others,” it added.

Insilico’s clinical trials are aiming for a “novel target”. “For the AI-powered drug discovery market that is extremely important,” said Alex Zhavoronkov, the company’s co-founder and CEO. “What we did with this programme is that we actually started with a target that was not known. It was not implicated in fibrosis. People never tried [AI-powered drug discovery] for fibrosis. We had to demonstrate that it works in fibrosis and multiple animal models.”

The company also has two programs in preclinical candidate stages. These are aimed at finding molecules for the production of drugs that will help slow ageing and cure diseases that emerge during the ageing process.

Advertisement

Insilico uses modern machine learning techniques and cloud computing technologies to help with target identification and molecule designation. Target identification is key to drug discovery as much of the failure rate – as high as 95 per cent according to the company – derives from choosing the wrong targets purely based on scientists’ experience and judgment.