Wang Sheng, head of investment banking at CICC. Photo: Weibo
China banker optimistic deal on US accounting can be reached to ease delisting concerns, calls sell-off ‘somewhat irrational’

  • The SEC listed five companies on a provisional list for delisting, triggering the biggest sell-off in US-listed Chinese stocks since the 2008 financial crisis
  • The sell-off was ‘somewhat irrational, CICC banker Wang says, adding that it’s too early to conclude they will be struck off.

Bloomberg
Updated: 5:00pm, 13 Mar, 2022

