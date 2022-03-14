An exchange office in Moscow. Russia has ordered the suspension of trading on its stock exchange amid an array of sanctions by western countries. This has prevented fund managers from pulling out of the Russian stocks to mitigate the risks from its invasion of Ukraine. Photo: EPA-EFE
Asian funds with exposure to Russia hit by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, 92 per cent post losses
- Among 52 equity funds that are available for sale in Asia and have Russian investments, 48 have incurred losses this year: Morningstar
- Funds run by the likes of BlackRock and UBS have lost at least 52 per cent of their values this year
Topic | China stock market
