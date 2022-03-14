View of the Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG), a hub for China Eastern and Air China, on 3 November 2019. Photo: Shutterstock
Shanghai scraps hundreds of inbound and outbound flights as travellers skip city amid a resurgent Covid-19 outbreak
- About 800 arrivals and departures via Shanghai’s Pudong airport were cancelled as of 4pm on Monday, compared with 825 flights every day last month
- At Hongqiao, nearly 500 services were cancelled at an airfield that handled 575 daily flights in February
Topic | Coronavirus China
