View of the Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG), a hub for China Eastern and Air China, on 3 November 2019. Photo: Shutterstock
Shanghai scraps hundreds of inbound and outbound flights as travellers skip city amid a resurgent Covid-19 outbreak

  • About 800 arrivals and departures via Shanghai’s Pudong airport were cancelled as of 4pm on Monday, compared with 825 flights every day last month
  • At Hongqiao, nearly 500 services were cancelled at an airfield that handled 575 daily flights in February

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 10:41pm, 14 Mar, 2022

