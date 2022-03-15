Street scene in Shanghai’s Lujiazui financial centre on December 16, 2019. Shanghai Tower, China’s tallest skyscraper, towers over its surroundings on the right. Photo: AFP
Shanghai seals off China’s tallest skyscraper to screen for Covid-19 infections, but says no to citywide lockdown
- The 632 metre Shanghai Tower was sealed off on Monday
- A citywide lockdown will not be implemented, local officials say
Topic | Coronavirus China
