Screenshot from CCTV’s annual 315 Gala on March 15, 2022, which highlighted fraudulent practices in the country’s live-streaming sector. Photo: CCTV
China’s 315 Gala puts the spotlight on live-streaming market abuses as US$188 billion industry continues to attract Beijing’s ire

  • CCTV’s 315 Gala is watched by up to a billion people and is traditionally used to highlight consumer rights abuses in China
  • This year’s show focused on fraudulent practices in the country’s US$188.3 billion live-streaming sector, which has attracted Beijing’s scrutiny

Topic |   China economy
Iris Ouyang in Hong Kongand Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 8:00am, 16 Mar, 2022

