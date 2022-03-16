Tesla’s Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai on February 17, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Tesla’s Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai on February 17, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Tesla
Business /  China Business

Coronavirus China: Tesla shuts down Gigafactory 3 for two days for Shanghai to mass test workers to push back against Covid-19 relapse

  • Production of Tesla’s Model 3 electric sedans and Model Y sports-utility vehicles (SUVs) will be halted on Wednesday and Thursday
  • Typically, a venue is sealed off for 48 hours to enable residents and employees in the area to undergo two nucleic acid tests

Topic |   Tesla
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 8:00pm, 16 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Tesla’s Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai on February 17, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Tesla’s Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai on February 17, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE