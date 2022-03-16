Tesla’s Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai on February 17, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus China: Tesla shuts down Gigafactory 3 for two days for Shanghai to mass test workers to push back against Covid-19 relapse
- Production of Tesla’s Model 3 electric sedans and Model Y sports-utility vehicles (SUVs) will be halted on Wednesday and Thursday
- Typically, a venue is sealed off for 48 hours to enable residents and employees in the area to undergo two nucleic acid tests
Topic | Tesla
