Tesla raised the price of the Model Y’s basic edition on Thursday by 15,060 yuan to 316,900 yuan, effective immediately. Photo: Xinhua
EV firms raise prices in China as nickel, lithium skyrocket, could hurt sales in world’s largest car market
- Higher prices could hurt sales growth, with budget-conscious consumers shying away from expensive cars, North China University of Technology researcher says
- Tesla raised the price of the Model Y’s basic edition on Thursday, after raising the prices of two versions of the Model 3 and the long-range Model Y last week
Topic | Electric cars
