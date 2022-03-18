Tesla raised the price of the Model Y’s basic edition on Thursday by 15,060 yuan to 316,900 yuan, effective immediately. Photo: Xinhua
EV firms raise prices in China as nickel, lithium skyrocket, could hurt sales in world’s largest car market

  • Higher prices could hurt sales growth, with budget-conscious consumers shying away from expensive cars, North China University of Technology researcher says
  • Tesla raised the price of the Model Y’s basic edition on Thursday, after raising the prices of two versions of the Model 3 and the long-range Model Y last week

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 1:06am, 18 Mar, 2022

