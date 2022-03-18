Renewable energy is on the rise in China after the world’s biggest carbon emitter set a goal for peak carbon emissions by 2030 with the aim of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060. Photo: Handout
Towngas Smart Energy mulls spin-off and IPO of some assets as it doubles down on renewable energy drive in China
- Towngas Smart Energy wants to diversify its sources of financing as it doubles down on China’s huge renewable energy market
- News came as company reported a 7.3 per cent decline in profit to HK$1.53 billion in 2021 from a year earlier
