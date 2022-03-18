FAW’s Red Flag limousines are inspected at its assembly line in Changchun, in this file photo from April 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Covid-19 closures: iconic Chinese carmaker FAW yet to resume production at Jilin facilities in blow to provincial economy, automobiles sector
- FAW manufactures foreign marques as well as Red Flag limousines and initially halted production between March 13 and 16 to help Changchun contain Covid-19 outbreak
- All eyes on how soon carmaker can have assembly lines up and running again, analyst says
