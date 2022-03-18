A lab technician visually inspects Paxlovid tablet samples in Freiburg, Germany in December 2021. Photo: Pfizer via AP
Fosun Pharmaceutical among five Chinese firms licensed to produce generic version of Pfizer’s oral Covid-19 drug

  • The agreements came after China for the first time imported Pfizer’s fully-packaged Covid-19 drug Paxlovid
  • The five Chinese drug makers were among 35 firms to sign non-exclusive sublicensing agreements with the United Nations-backed MPP

Iris Ouyang
Updated: 9:00pm, 18 Mar, 2022

