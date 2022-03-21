Jessica Tan Sin-yin, Ping An’s co-CEO. Only about 5.5 per cent of the firm’s insurance investment portfolio has real estate exposure, she says. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Chinese insurer Ping An to continue investing in real estate after having learned its lesson with US$6.8 billion China Fortune Land debacle, co-CEO says
- Ping An will be more cautious in future investments, co-CEO Jessica Tan says
- China’s largest insurer by market capitalisation reports a worse-than-expected 29 per cent decline in net profit for 2021
