An electronic screen displays stock prices of companies listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong stocks hover near two-week high as investors assess Xi-Biden talks

  • Blue chips Haidilao and Meituan lead declines with losses of at least 4.2 per cent
  • China leaves its loan prime rate unchanged for March, after cutting it in December and January

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 1:04pm, 21 Mar, 2022

