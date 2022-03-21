Unfinished apartment buildings at the construction site of a China Evergrande Group development in Beijing on January 6, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Unfinished apartment buildings at the construction site of a China Evergrande Group development in Beijing on January 6, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  China Business

Evergrande halts trading of its stock and subsidiaries, raising expectations of an overhaul in the world’s most indebted developer

  • Evergrande’s shares were halted along with the stock of the Evergrande Property Services Group unit and the China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group subsidiary
  • Evergrande shares traded at HK$1.65 before the suspension, gaining 3.8 per cent so far this year, as compared to some 90 per cent plunge last year

Topic |   China Evergrande Group
Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 1:46pm, 21 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Unfinished apartment buildings at the construction site of a China Evergrande Group development in Beijing on January 6, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Unfinished apartment buildings at the construction site of a China Evergrande Group development in Beijing on January 6, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE