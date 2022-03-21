Unfinished apartment buildings at the construction site of a China Evergrande Group development in Beijing on January 6, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Evergrande halts trading of its stock and subsidiaries, raising expectations of an overhaul in the world’s most indebted developer
- Evergrande’s shares were halted along with the stock of the Evergrande Property Services Group unit and the China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group subsidiary
- Evergrande shares traded at HK$1.65 before the suspension, gaining 3.8 per cent so far this year, as compared to some 90 per cent plunge last year
