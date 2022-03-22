A construction site of China Evergrande Group’s project in Beijing on 21 March 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
China Evergrande to delay 2021 results due to unfinished audit and efforts to overhaul world’s most indebted developer
- China Evergrande Group said it would not be able to publish its 2021 financial results by the March 31 deadline, as its audit is yet to be completed
- The company has invited investors to a call with three executives on March 22
Topic | China Evergrande Group
