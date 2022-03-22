China Eastern has grounded all its 737-800 flights. Photo: Bloomberg
China Eastern Airlines crash heaps pressure on aviation sector already struggling under weight of pandemic
- The crash of flight MU5735 piles on the woes for an industry that’s still struggling with US$31 billion of losses from a pandemic-led slump
- Scrutiny of airlines’ safety controls – already among the strictest in the world – is certain to increase, bringing additional costs for carriers
