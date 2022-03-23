Hydrogen could be the ‘holy grail’ in the drive towards net-zero emissions, says Horace Tse of Credit Suisse. Photo: Bloomberg
Hydrogen could be the ‘holy grail’ in the drive towards net-zero emissions, says Horace Tse of Credit Suisse. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  China Business

Climate change: China sets green hydrogen targets as it shifts to cleaner energies in zero emissions push

  • China aims to establish a complete hydrogen industry covering transport, energy storage and industry by 2035
  • The world’s largest producer of hydrogen has been stepping up efforts to transition to cleaner fuels as it aims for net-zero emissions by 2060

Topic |   Renewable energy
Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 8:01pm, 23 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hydrogen could be the ‘holy grail’ in the drive towards net-zero emissions, says Horace Tse of Credit Suisse. Photo: Bloomberg
Hydrogen could be the ‘holy grail’ in the drive towards net-zero emissions, says Horace Tse of Credit Suisse. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE