Li Auto has priced its second production model – the L9 sport-utility vehicle (SUV) – at 450,000 yuan (US$70,604) to 500,000 yuan. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Li Auto has priced its second production model – the L9 sport-utility vehicle (SUV) – at 450,000 yuan (US$70,604) to 500,000 yuan. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Business /  China Business

Electric vehicles: Li Auto prices its L9 smart SUV from US$70,600 as it takes on BMW, Mercedes-Benz in China’s luxury car sector

  • The relatively low price is likely to raise the competition in the mainland’s luxury car segment which is dominated by conventional marquees
  • The Beijing-based EV start-up said the new model, with an extended battery range, can go as far as 1,315 kilometres on a single charge

Topic |   Electric cars
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 9:11pm, 23 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Li Auto has priced its second production model – the L9 sport-utility vehicle (SUV) – at 450,000 yuan (US$70,604) to 500,000 yuan. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Li Auto has priced its second production model – the L9 sport-utility vehicle (SUV) – at 450,000 yuan (US$70,604) to 500,000 yuan. Photo: SCMP Pictures
READ FULL ARTICLE