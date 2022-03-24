Xiaomi will be hoping to display its electric cars next to its cutting-edge smartphones in showrooms by 2024. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Xiaomi will be hoping to display its electric cars next to its cutting-edge smartphones in showrooms by 2024. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Xiaomi grants biggest share option as smartphone maker boosts headcount, talent to tackle Chinese electric-vehicle market

  • Company awards 174.9 million shares to 4,931 employees, worth US$330 million at current market price, the biggest of 14 grants since 2019
  • Xiaomi is seeking to boost and retain R&D talent in pursuit of the EV market after recent acquisitions of car technology

Cyril Ip
Updated: 5:00pm, 24 Mar, 2022

