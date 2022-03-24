A view of BYD’s BYD stores in Shanghai, China, On August 12, 2021. Photo: Getty
BYD partners with Shell to expand electric vehicle charging network across China and Europe
- The two firms will develop EV charging networks in China, starting with a network of more than 10,000 charging points in Shenzhen
- The partnership will start in China and Europe, before extending to other regions across the globe
Topic | Electric cars
