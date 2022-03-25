A Nio ES8 electric vehicle is displayed in Shanghai. The carmaker reported bumper deliveries last year. Photo: Bloomberg
NIO
Tesla’s Chinese rival NIO warns chip shortage to challenge sales after over 100 per cent jump last year

  • Hong Kong and New York listed NIO more than doubles its deliveries to 91,949 vehicles in 2021
  • Shanghai-based carmaker could see shortages of 100 types of chips this year, co-founder and CEO William Li said

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 3:47pm, 25 Mar, 2022

