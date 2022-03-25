Longfor managed to weather a crisis in China’s property industry triggered by defaults among some of its heavily indebted peers. Photo: EPA-EFE
Developer Longfor Group posts 20 per cent profit rise for 2021, avoiding debt crisis engulfing China’s property market
- The home builder said its core profit last year was 22.44 billion yuan (US$3.52 billion), up by a fifth from 2020
- Thanks to its constrained borrowing, Longfor is in rude financial health compared to debt-laden rivals such as Evergrande and Kaisa Group
Topic | China property
