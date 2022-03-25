Longfor managed to weather a crisis in China’s property industry triggered by defaults among some of its heavily indebted peers. Photo: EPA-EFE
Longfor managed to weather a crisis in China’s property industry triggered by defaults among some of its heavily indebted peers. Photo: EPA-EFE
Business /  China Business

Developer Longfor Group posts 20 per cent profit rise for 2021, avoiding debt crisis engulfing China’s property market

  • The home builder said its core profit last year was 22.44 billion yuan (US$3.52 billion), up by a fifth from 2020
  • Thanks to its constrained borrowing, Longfor is in rude financial health compared to debt-laden rivals such as Evergrande and Kaisa Group

Topic |   China property
Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 7:31pm, 25 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Longfor managed to weather a crisis in China’s property industry triggered by defaults among some of its heavily indebted peers. Photo: EPA-EFE
Longfor managed to weather a crisis in China’s property industry triggered by defaults among some of its heavily indebted peers. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE