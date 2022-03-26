People walk beneath a welcome message for Chinese AI start-up SenseTime after listing on the stock exchange in Hong Kong on December 30, 2021. Photo: AFP
SenseTime expects ‘massive market demand’ for AI computing services amid metaverse mania, as it reports a loss
- SenseTime plans to increase investments in its AI infrastructure SenseCore
- SenseTime will step up development of its smart auto business, as well as aim to build an industry-leading, metaverse-enabling platform
