Pudong New Area, on the eastern bank of Shanghai’s Huangpu River, went into a four-day lockdown from 5am on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Shanghai Stock Exchange pulls out all the stops to keep trading going as city government locks down Pudong area to contain Covid-19

  • Hundreds of staff are working in a ‘closed loop’, essentially living in the office, to ensure trading continues after Pudong New Area went into lockdown
  • Other measures include virtual IPO ceremonies and fast-track approvals for bond issuance by pandemic-hit companies

Daniel Ren
Updated: 6:30pm, 28 Mar, 2022

