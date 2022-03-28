Pudong New Area, on the eastern bank of Shanghai’s Huangpu River, went into a four-day lockdown from 5am on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Shanghai Stock Exchange pulls out all the stops to keep trading going as city government locks down Pudong area to contain Covid-19
- Hundreds of staff are working in a ‘closed loop’, essentially living in the office, to ensure trading continues after Pudong New Area went into lockdown
- Other measures include virtual IPO ceremonies and fast-track approvals for bond issuance by pandemic-hit companies
Topic | China stock market
