XPeng Motors’ revenues for the three months ended December exceeded analysts’ estimates. Photo: Xinhua
Xpeng posts record 200 per cent jump in revenues, but China’s Covid-19 lockdowns to hit first-quarter deliveries
- Xpeng’s revenues of 8.56 billion (US$1.34 billion) for the quarter ended December beat analysts’ estimates of 8.12 billion yuan
- Xpeng’s forecast of 33,500 to 34,000 car deliveries in the first quarter are lower than the market estimates of 38,300 units
