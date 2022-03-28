XPeng Motors’ revenues for the three months ended December exceeded analysts’ estimates. Photo: Xinhua
Xpeng posts record 200 per cent jump in revenues, but China’s Covid-19 lockdowns to hit first-quarter deliveries

  • Xpeng’s revenues of 8.56 billion (US$1.34 billion) for the quarter ended December beat analysts’ estimates of 8.12 billion yuan
  • Xpeng’s forecast of 33,500 to 34,000 car deliveries in the first quarter are lower than the market estimates of 38,300 units

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 11:20pm, 28 Mar, 2022

