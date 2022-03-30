Over a dozen Chinese property developers including China Evergrande have expressed their inability to release audited earnings by the March 31 deadline. Photo: EPA-EFE
Six Chinese developers face indefinite trading suspension after expressing inability to meet March 31 reporting deadline
- While Evergrande has already been suspended, China Aoyuan, Kaisa, Fantasia Holdings, Modern Land and Sunac will see their shares suspended from Friday
- Failure to produce timely audited results is a sign of potential corporate governance and financial transparency issues, Fitch says
