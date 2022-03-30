The Shanghai New International Expo Centre has been converted into a venue to quarantine mild cases and asymptomatic carriers amid the latest Covid-19 resurgence in the city. Photo: Xinhua
The Shanghai New International Expo Centre has been converted into a venue to quarantine mild cases and asymptomatic carriers amid the latest Covid-19 resurgence in the city. Photo: Xinhua
Shanghai turns exhibition halls into temporary hospitals, quarantine centres as Covid-19 infections threaten to overwhelm city

  • Two huge exhibition and convention centres in Pudong have been converted into fangcang, a kind of makeshift hospital first used in Wuhan two years ago
  • The two centres can accommodate a total of 20,000 patients

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 8:08pm, 30 Mar, 2022

