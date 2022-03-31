A worker manipulates coils of steel at Xiwang Special Steel in eastern China’s Shandong province in 2018. Photo: Chinatopix/AP,
Britain to maintain anti-dumping provisions on some Chinese, Russian steel
- UK plans to keep in place tariffs on cold-rolled flat steel from China and Russia first enacted in 2016
- UK reviewing a series of trade measures that carried over from its time in the European Union
