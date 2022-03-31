China’s manufacturing purchasing managers’ index dropped to 49.5 in March, according to the statistics bureau, the first time it has dipped below 50 in five months. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong stocks head for third quarterly loss as Chinese manufacturing contracts, US digs in heels on delistings deal
- China’s manufacturing purchasing managers’ index dropped to 49.5 in March, the first time it has dipped below 50 in five months
- US watchdogs quelled speculation about a deal to retain the listing status of about 200 Chinese companies trading on American bourses
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
