A barricade in front of a sealed-off area, following the latest coronavirus outbreak in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
Shanghai’s small businesses and their staff scramble to minimise losses as Covid-19 lockdown delivers huge blow to revenues
- Businesses in the Chinese commercial hub are facing a serious hit to their income as the two-stage lockdown forced shops to close for four days
- Things are even worse for their employees, many of whose salaries depend on customer footfall
Topic | Coronavirus China
A barricade in front of a sealed-off area, following the latest coronavirus outbreak in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters