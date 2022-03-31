The Huangpu district of Puxi was largely deserted ahead of the formal start of the lockdown on Friday. Photo: Tracy Qu
Shanghai government may extend Pudong lockdown beyond Friday as Covid-19 infections surge, say sources
- The lockdown of the area of 5.7 million people had been due to expire tomorrow, as Puxi, to the west of the river, starts its four-day shutdown
- But only a small number of residential compounds and commercial areas classified as low-risk will be allowed to reopen, say two local government sources
