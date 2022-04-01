Deliveries at XPeng Motors surged in March. Photo: Xinhua
Xpeng, NIO, Li Auto shrug off Covid-19 lockdowns, production slowdown to post bumper sales in March
- Xpeng topped its peers with sales rising nearly 150 per cent month on month in March to 15,414 units
- Carmakers’ sales in the second quarter will be affected by China’s Covid-19 outbreaks as they will have to overcome supply chain issues to maintain production
Topic | Electric cars
Deliveries at XPeng Motors surged in March. Photo: Xinhua