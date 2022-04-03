China has decided to stop funding new coal-fired power projects overseas in line with President Xi Jinping’s pledge last September. Photo: AFP
China’s funding for overseas coal projects under construction to release 300 million tonnes of emissions a year, climate experts say

  • Guidelines on the greening of the Belt and Road Initiative provides clarity on Xi Jinping’s pledge to stop building new coal power projects abroad
  • China’s cooperation on green infrastructure and renewable energy will help its partner nations improve their capacity to respond to climate change

Yujie Xue
Updated: 9:42pm, 3 Apr, 2022

China has decided to stop funding new coal-fired power projects overseas in line with President Xi Jinping’s pledge last September. Photo: AFP
