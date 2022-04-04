An electronic board shows the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock indices in Shanghai’s Lujiazui financial district. The Shanghai Composite Index was Asia’s worst-performing benchmark in the first quarter. Photo: Reuters
China’s star fund managers ask investors to keep the faith, saying Asia’s worst-performing bourse in the first quarter has bottomed out
- Zhang Kun and Liu Yanchun joined China International Capital Corp and Huaxi Securities in calling a bottom on Chinese stocks last month
- The Shanghai Composite Index ended the first quarter 11 per cent lower, the worst in Asia
Topic | A-shares
An electronic board shows the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock indices in Shanghai’s Lujiazui financial district. The Shanghai Composite Index was Asia’s worst-performing benchmark in the first quarter. Photo: Reuters