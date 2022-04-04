A billboard promoting vaccinations outside a shopping mall in Beijing. Photo: AFP
China approves CSPC, Cansino mRNA vaccines for clinical trial, boosting country’s arsenal against raging Omicron outbreak
- Cansino Biologics and CSPC Pharmaceutical were approved by the National Medical Products Administration of China to commence trials, boosting their shares
- Chinese companies are racing to use mRNA to fight the coronavirus and offer viable alternatives to the vaccines already in production by Pfizer and Moderna
Topic | Chinese coronavirus vaccines
