A billboard promoting vaccinations outside a shopping mall in Beijing. Photo: AFP
A billboard promoting vaccinations outside a shopping mall in Beijing. Photo: AFP
Business /  China Business

China approves CSPC, Cansino mRNA vaccines for clinical trial, boosting country’s arsenal against raging Omicron outbreak

  • Cansino Biologics and CSPC Pharmaceutical were approved by the National Medical Products Administration of China to commence trials, boosting their shares
  • Chinese companies are racing to use mRNA to fight the coronavirus and offer viable alternatives to the vaccines already in production by Pfizer and Moderna

Topic |   Chinese coronavirus vaccines
Iris Ouyang
Iris Ouyang

Updated: 12:15pm, 4 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A billboard promoting vaccinations outside a shopping mall in Beijing. Photo: AFP
A billboard promoting vaccinations outside a shopping mall in Beijing. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE