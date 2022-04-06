A Tesla battery pack is displayed during a media tour of its factory. Photo: AP
Tesla supplier CATL to produce battery cells for 120,000 electric cars annually as German state greets Chinese investors

  • Approval for CATL’s German unit to produce battery cells by year end shows exemplary process, company says
  • Plant sits about 3.5-hours’ drive from Tesla’s Gigafactory in Berlin and will also be Germany’s first battery-production facility

Ann Cao in Shanghai

Updated: 7:20pm, 6 Apr, 2022

