Workers in personal protective equipment (PPE) speak to a resident taking part in a round of Covid-19 testing during a lockdown in Shanghai on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Photor: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Shanghai’s symptomatic cases more than double to 824 as city rewrites records for the seventh day with 21,222 infections
- Symptomatic cases rose to 824 on Friday, more than double the 322 cases that showed symptoms a day earlier
- Shanghai, the new epicentre of China’s latest coronavirus outbreak, has recorded more than 131,000 cases since the flare-up started on March 1
