The unprecedented buy-backs this time appear to have the seal of approval from Beijing officials who, alarmed by a plunge in prices last month, recommended such action last month among measures to boost investor confidence. The Hang Seng Index swung 40 per cent in between its slump to a decade-low in mid-March.

Buy-backs are typically deemed as a market-support mechanism because of extreme undervaluation, or a lack of investment options to deploy excess cash.

“Hong Kong and Chinese equities markets are still trading at depressed valuations” Eli Lee, head of investment strategy at Bank of Singapore, said in a report, given that MSCI China and Hang Seng Index are trading far off their seven-year average.

Vice-premier Liu He, who chairs a State Council committee, has vowed to support the market after a slump in March, Photo: Reuters

The discount in Chinese stocks relative to peers in emerging markets is now the deepest since 2014, Lee added. The Hang Seng Index trades at a 13 per cent discount to the net asset value and is the second cheapest globally after Brazil, in terms of the price-to-earnings ratio, according to Bloomberg data.

In the past five waves, stocks performed best in 2009 when 12-month post-buy-back returns reached 50 per cent for Hang Seng Index members, according to Haitong Securities. The poorest was 1.5 per cent in 2019. The Tech Index members surged 107 per cent after the 2020 buy-back spree.

The latest episode suggests the trend may persist. The Hang Seng Index has rebounded 18 per cent from a March 15 low after Beijing vowed to support the market and the economy. The Hang Seng Tech Index has risen 26 per cent during the period.