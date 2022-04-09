Tesla’s Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai. Foreign businesses have become increasingly worried about the economic outlook for the city and China as its lockdown continues. Photo: Bloomberg
Tesla, Covestro among Shanghai foreign firms lobbying Beijing to allow more trucks between financial capital, provinces

  • Logistics the biggest challenge, while uncertainties surround cross-provincial transport and supply along value chain: German hi-tech plastics firm Covestro
  • Restrictions on truck drivers going to surrounding provinces for cargo pickup a ‘logistics black hole’, EUCham chair says

Daniel Ren in Shanghai Holly Chik in Hong Kongand Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 8:00am, 9 Apr, 2022

