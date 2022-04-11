Calls for stimulus turn louder as deserted highways and shuttered factories put China’s growth target at risk. Photo Bloomberg
Shanghai lockdown: ‘China put’ in play as foreign funds buy Moutai, China Tourism stocks amid calls for rate cuts, fiscal boost
- Foreign funds scoop up A shares, banking on official backstop, or so-called ‘China put,’ to prop up the market and sliding economy
- Lockdown in Shanghai has widened to affect other tech and car-making hubs in Kunshan and TKTKT, putting Beijing’s 5.5 per cent GDP target at risk
Topic | China stock market
Calls for stimulus turn louder as deserted highways and shuttered factories put China’s growth target at risk. Photo Bloomberg