China Vanke then-chairman Wang Shi attends the debut of his company on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on June 25, 2014. Wang has filed to list a SPAC in the city, according to its prospectus published in April 2022. Photo: Reuters
China Vanke’s tycoon founder applies for Hong Kong SPAC listing in first major business venture since retirement

  • Retired property magnate Wang Shi filed an application to list a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in Hong Kong
  • Destone Acquisition plans to explore business opportunities in areas such as urban technology and clean energy

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 4:42pm, 10 Apr, 2022

