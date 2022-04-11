Ricky Yeung, CFO of Xtep International, says the company expects a sales boost in China from weaker consumption and growing consumer health consciousness. Photo: Handout
Ricky Yeung, CFO of Xtep International, says the company expects a sales boost in China from weaker consumption and growing consumer health consciousness. Photo: Handout
K-Swiss Chinese owner Xtep shrugs off Omicron outbreak, chases growth in lower-tier cities

  • Xtep plans to expand in China’s lower-tier cities to entice budget consumers with low-priced running shoes
  • As consumers on the mainland become more health conscious, demand for athletic apparel has soared

Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 10:00am, 11 Apr, 2022

