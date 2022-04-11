A temporary hospital being constructed at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai on Friday, April 8, 2022. Photo: Xinhua via AP.
Coronavirus: Shanghai rewrites daily Covid-19 cases for the 10th day, adding 26,087 new cases as lockdown strains supply chains and daily lives
- The number of people with symptoms dipped to 914 from more than 1,000 every day over the weekend, taking the cumulative total since March 1 to 205,000
- More than 11,000 infected people have been released from quarantine after turning negative, and there had been zero death so far
Topic | Coronavirus China
A temporary hospital being constructed at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai on Friday, April 8, 2022. Photo: Xinhua via AP.