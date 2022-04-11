Near-empty roads during lockdown in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
Covid-19: Airports, harbours, highways must remain open to protect transport, logistics chain amid restrictions, Beijing tells local governments
- A circular sent out by the State Council stressed that an unbroken logistics chain is essential to underpin the national economy
- It also told local authorities not to erect roadblocks or put healthy truck drivers into quarantine
