Near-empty roads during lockdown in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
Near-empty roads during lockdown in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  China Business

Covid-19: Airports, harbours, highways must remain open to protect transport, logistics chain amid restrictions, Beijing tells local governments

  • A circular sent out by the State Council stressed that an unbroken logistics chain is essential to underpin the national economy
  • It also told local authorities not to erect roadblocks or put healthy truck drivers into quarantine

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 11:31pm, 11 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Near-empty roads during lockdown in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
Near-empty roads during lockdown in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE