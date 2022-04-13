A woman walks past a sign showing the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong on April 11. Photo AFP
Hong Kong stocks waver at 4-week low as CNOOC benefits from oil rally, Alibaba and Anta suffer on Shanghai lockdown

  • Stocks struggle to break out from a four-week low as Shanghai infections hit a record, dimming hopes for a quick exit from lockdown
  • US consumer prices jumped in March by the most in four decades, further entrenching Fed tightening bias

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 1:23pm, 13 Apr, 2022

