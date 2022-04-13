A community volunteer wearing personal protective equipment checks out vegetables to be distributed by local government to residents in a compound during a Covid-19 lockdown in Pudong district in Shanghai on April 12, 2022. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Shanghai’s Covid-19 cases resume setting daily records after a one-day pause, extending horizon of citywide lockdown

  • Shanghai’s symptomatic cases surged again after ebbing for two days, rising to 1,189 cases, according to a report on Wednesday, from 914 a day earlier
  • The latest caseload of 26,330 infections set a daily record for the 11th time in 12 days

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 12:13pm, 13 Apr, 2022

