A man stands next to a bank’s electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index. Photo: AP Photo
Business /  China Business

Hong Kong stocks’ winning streak extends to third straight day after China signals cut in reserve requirement ratio

  • Premier Li Keqiang said the reserve requirement ratio would be lowered ‘at an appropriate time’, prompting speculation that a cut was imminent
  • Haidilao and BYD pace Hang Seng Index gainers, rising more than 5 per cent

Topic |   China stock market
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 11:00am, 14 Apr, 2022

