A man stands next to a bank’s electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index. Photo: AP Photo
Hong Kong stocks’ winning streak extends to third straight day after China signals cut in reserve requirement ratio
- Premier Li Keqiang said the reserve requirement ratio would be lowered ‘at an appropriate time’, prompting speculation that a cut was imminent
- Haidilao and BYD pace Hang Seng Index gainers, rising more than 5 per cent
Topic | China stock market
A man stands next to a bank’s electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index. Photo: AP Photo